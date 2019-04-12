Robert G. "Bob" Hoffman



Wausau - Robert G. "Bob" Hoffman, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019 under the care of Ministry Hospice at his home.



He was born September 19, 1964 in Arizona, son of Jerry and Sally Hoffman, Marathon. In 1988 he married Pamela Betzner. They later divorced.



For many years Bob worked at Lintec in Wausau. He had a love for his Harley motorcycles. Aside from that, he attended many truck and tractor pulls and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be fondly remembered for his ability to socialize with almost anyone, anywhere. Bob truly enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends. Above all, he cherished the time he had with his granddaughter, Claire, who always brought a smile to his face.



Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Sally Hoffman, Marathon, his daughter, Dana (Eric) Nahring, Edgar, his granddaughter, Claire Nahring, Edgar, one sister, Terri (Tim Rainville) Woellner, Wausau, two nephews, Mitchell and Matthew Woellner and one niece, Kayla (Damian Lang) Woellner and many, many friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. The Rev. Thomas Huff will officiate. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Edgar Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com



The family would like to extend their thankfulness and appreciation to the nurses and doctors that cared for Bob over the years, especially those at Marshfield Medical Center and his home nurses. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019