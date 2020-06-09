Robert "Robbie" Ganser
Mosinee - Robert "Robbie" J. Ganser, 55, Mosinee, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on March 8, 1965, in Marshfield, the son of Delmar Ganser, Mosinee, and Cheryl (Wirsbinski), Ganser, Mosinee.
Robbie earned his mechanical design degree but was always eager to learn and never stopped the quest for knowledge. Robbie was devoted to his career at the Mosinee Paper Mill, starting as a student laborer and progressed to Project Engineer. Robbie lived by the saying "there is no excuse for a half-assed job" - he always gave 110% to whatever he did. His attitude in life drew people to him and turned co-workers into dear friends.
Robbie was lucky enough to have met the love of his life, his "Hot Chick", Ladonna Hall and her two sons, Jake and Marc. She enriched his days with so much love and enthusiasm for life. Their young love was contagious and inspired those around them - "bumming" around and dancing in the kitchen.
Spring and fall were motorcycle season, tooling around town. The highlight of each year was spending time with his buddies on the long-awaited summer Canada fishing trips. Winters consisted of burying snowmobiles.
He loved spending his time helping family and friends, putting their needs above his own. His fun-loving, goofy nature touched all those around him.
Robbie was so proud of his son, Tyler (Nina Decato) Ganser, Madison, and his daughter, McKenna (Duane Mateski) Ganser, Apple Valley, Minn. Passing on shared passions to his children was his greatest joy.
Survivors, in addition to his parents and children include, his finance, Ladonna Hall, Wausau; his siblings, Jami (Richard) Smith, Mosinee, Jodi (Doug) Sann, Wausau, Russ (Stefanie) Ganser and JanEl (Matt) Daul, both of Mosinee. Robbie truly treasured each and every one of his many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Private family services will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.bestfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robbie's name, can be directed to the family to be put toward cancer related initiatives.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.