Robert H. Koehler
Wausau - Robert "Bob" Koehler, 89, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Bob was born in Wausau on September 27, 1931, the son of H.E. "Bill" and Alva Koehler. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1949. He attended U-W Madison, then decided to serve his country and joined the US Coast Guard. While stationed in San Francisco, he met the love of his life, Delorus "Dee" Short, they married August 27, 1954. After settling in Wausau, Bob helped found and run his father's business known as Koehler Vending. Upon earning an accounting degree from U-W Eau Claire in 1972, he also worked as a CPA for Krause Howard & Company. Bob and Dee moved to Madison after retirement. Dee died in January 1997. Bob married Rose Krohn on July 22, 2001 and moved back to Wausau, where he lived the rest of his life.
Bob was an avid bowler, curler and golfer, a past Exalted Ruler of the Wausau Chapter of the BPOE (Elks Club). He was always interested in meeting new people. He had a quick wit and a hearty laugh to go with it. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Rose; a daughter, Patricia "Trish" (Donald) Schuman; nephew, John Teskoski; grandchildren, Theodore Schuman and Shawna (George) Laity; great-granddaughters, Zia and Aurora Laity. Besides his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Billie and brother-in-law John Teskoski; his two beloved sons, Robert A. "Bobby" and Richard W. "Richie" Koehler.
A private graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel with a celebration of his life at a later date.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolence may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com