1/1
Robert H. Koehler
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Koehler

Wausau - Robert "Bob" Koehler, 89, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Bob was born in Wausau on September 27, 1931, the son of H.E. "Bill" and Alva Koehler. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1949. He attended U-W Madison, then decided to serve his country and joined the US Coast Guard. While stationed in San Francisco, he met the love of his life, Delorus "Dee" Short, they married August 27, 1954. After settling in Wausau, Bob helped found and run his father's business known as Koehler Vending. Upon earning an accounting degree from U-W Eau Claire in 1972, he also worked as a CPA for Krause Howard & Company. Bob and Dee moved to Madison after retirement. Dee died in January 1997. Bob married Rose Krohn on July 22, 2001 and moved back to Wausau, where he lived the rest of his life.

Bob was an avid bowler, curler and golfer, a past Exalted Ruler of the Wausau Chapter of the BPOE (Elks Club). He was always interested in meeting new people. He had a quick wit and a hearty laugh to go with it. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Rose; a daughter, Patricia "Trish" (Donald) Schuman; nephew, John Teskoski; grandchildren, Theodore Schuman and Shawna (George) Laity; great-granddaughters, Zia and Aurora Laity. Besides his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Billie and brother-in-law John Teskoski; his two beloved sons, Robert A. "Bobby" and Richard W. "Richie" Koehler.

A private graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel with a celebration of his life at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolence may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved