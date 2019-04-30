Robert "Bobbie" H. Richey-Novitzke



Wausau - Robert, "Bobbie" H. Richey-Novitzke, 69, Wausau, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Veterans Hospice Care in Tomah, WI.



Robert was born on September 17, 1949. He was raised by Alex and Irene (Richey) Novitzke.



Robert was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 388, in Wausau.



Bob's favorite pastimes were gardening with his dad, fishing and riding his Harley with cousin Billy.



Survivors include finance, Lois Payette; one aunt, Anna Marie Meyer; many cousins and friends.



Throughout his life Bobbie was a logger, a truck driver and worked for the Wausau Recreational Department.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley and son Brighton in March of 1981; several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, where full Military Honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau.



Memorials may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or a .



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary