Robert "Bob" J. Gwidt
Schofield - Robert "Bob" J. Gwidt, 90, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at North Central Health Care, Wausau.
He was born December 16, 1928 in Wausau, son of the late John and Helen (Lake) Gwidt. On June 25, 1952 he married Cecilia Holzem at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau.
Bob began working at Marathon Box at the age of 17 moving up the ladder to retire as a plant manager and salesman 50 years later. During those younger years he served as the Mayor of Schofield for 12 years and then two years as Mayor in Bloomer. After his 'retirement' Bob started to drive school bus and continued until he was 80. Never a man to sit still, Bob spent the last 12 years of his life collecting scrap metals from people and businesses, which he used to help a variety of charities. He raised over $140,000 alone for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. He received the Jefferson Award for his work.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and he loved to travel with his family around the United States.
Bob leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Cecilia; children, Diane (Ron) Mohr, Sue (Mark) Wiskowski, Roberta Gwidt, Sister Petra Rose (Mary) Gwidt I.S.J. and Paul (Sarah) Gwidt; grandchildren, Karen (Jon), Amy (Kurt), Chris (Samantha), James, Karla (Zac), Casey, Katelin, Gabby and Zach; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Brandon, Dylan, Evan, Brauley, Rocky, Rusty, James Joseph, Lizzie, Charlie and Cate; great great-grandchildren, Braxton and Michael, siblings, Dorothy, John, Roger, Jerry, Wally, Frank and Tom.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Donald, Lucy, Jim and Charles.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at St. Therese Catholic Church. The rosary will be said at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019