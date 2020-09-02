Robert James Koskey
Mosinee - Robert James Koskey ("Buck"), 69, of Mosinee, peacefully passed away on August 27th in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on June 14, 1951 in Wausau, son of the late Marjorie (Stepan) Koskey. He graduated from Mosinee High School in 1969 and on July 13, 1974 he married Susan (Rieck) Koskey in Mosinee. Bob served 20 years in the U.S. Army and he also retired from Wausau Tile in 2018.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 46 years, Susan (Rieck) Koskey; son Jeremy Koskey; daughter Renee Kressel; daughter-in-law Amanda (Sprangers) Koskey; four grandchildren, Devin Koskey; Lucas Koskey; Brinley Kressel; and Brityn Kressel; four siblings, Dennis Koskey; Diane (Randy) Rausch; Pamela (Dewey) Allaback; and Roxanne (Jerry) Allen; Sue's family, Sandra (Tom) Pecha; Kathy (Francis) Hertel; Diane (Tom) Michalski; and John (Natalie) Rieck, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at Robert and Susan's home in Mosinee. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob's honor to our local Never Forgotten Honor Flight at neverforgottenhonorflight.com
.
Robert's family would like to thank the staff at the Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Home Hospice, as well as Dr. Susan Hylland at the V.A. Hospital in Madison and Janna at the V.A. Clinic in Wausau for the compassionate care they provided.