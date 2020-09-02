1/1
Robert James Koskey
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert James Koskey

Mosinee - Robert James Koskey ("Buck"), 69, of Mosinee, peacefully passed away on August 27th in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on June 14, 1951 in Wausau, son of the late Marjorie (Stepan) Koskey. He graduated from Mosinee High School in 1969 and on July 13, 1974 he married Susan (Rieck) Koskey in Mosinee. Bob served 20 years in the U.S. Army and he also retired from Wausau Tile in 2018.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 46 years, Susan (Rieck) Koskey; son Jeremy Koskey; daughter Renee Kressel; daughter-in-law Amanda (Sprangers) Koskey; four grandchildren, Devin Koskey; Lucas Koskey; Brinley Kressel; and Brityn Kressel; four siblings, Dennis Koskey; Diane (Randy) Rausch; Pamela (Dewey) Allaback; and Roxanne (Jerry) Allen; Sue's family, Sandra (Tom) Pecha; Kathy (Francis) Hertel; Diane (Tom) Michalski; and John (Natalie) Rieck, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Robert and Susan's home in Mosinee. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob's honor to our local Never Forgotten Honor Flight at neverforgottenhonorflight.com.

Robert's family would like to thank the staff at the Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Home Hospice, as well as Dr. Susan Hylland at the V.A. Hospital in Madison and Janna at the V.A. Clinic in Wausau for the compassionate care they provided.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved