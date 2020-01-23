|
Robert James Schottler
Schofield - Robert "Bob" James Schottler, of Schofield passed away on his 78th birthday, January 21st, 2020, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. Bob died after a year-long fight with lung disease, having lived a full and active life amongst family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 27th at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota at a later date. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Monday and a luncheon immediately following the service, both at St. Mark's church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to Gigi's Playhouse Twin Cities, of Chicago, or Wausau Area Mobile Meals.
Bob was born in 1942, to George and Monica (Gainey) Schottler, in Austin, Minnesota, the oldest of six children. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norita (Seleen) Schottler; children Mark (Jennifer) Schottler of Oak Park, Illinois and Anne (Al) Saffert of Golden Valley, Minnesota; grandchildren Sam, Ellie and Ivy (Mark) Schottler and Kali, Brenna and Mack (Anne) Saffert; siblings Mary (David) Crandall, Julie (Michael) Hildebrand, David (Mary) Schottler and Margie (Joe) Hamel; 12 nieces and nephews; and 14 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Stephen.
Bob grew up in Austin, Minnesota, where he enjoyed being active and playing sports, especially basketball, which he played through high school, his college years and after. He attended St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota. After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1964, he worked in St. Paul, Minnesota for State Farm Insurance. Eventually, he and his family moved to Rothschild, Wisconsin in 1973. Bob and Norita raised their children in the Wausau area and Bob continued to work for State Farm for more than 40 years, until retirement.
Throughout his life Bob enjoyed attending sporting events for both his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf, participating in bridge club and socializing with friends. He kept his mind and body active by taking walks, going to the casino and working out at the gym. Later in life, he also enjoyed spending winters in Palm Desert, California with his siblings, extended family and friends. He greatly enjoyed the beautiful weather of Palm Desert through golfing, hiking and just relaxing.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020