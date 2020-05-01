|
|
Robert (Bob) John Filiatreaux
Robert (Bob) John Filiatreaux was born on June 5, 1930 in Wausau Wisconsin. He passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 in Boise Idaho after a long illness. He graduated from Wausau East High School and excelled in sports, especially football and baseball, won the Golden Gloves for boxing, and was known as the best dancer in his class. After High School he signed to be a pitcher for the St Louis Browns. He served in the Air Force where he developed a love of aviation. From there he went to the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a degree in Political Science and English Literature. In 1958 he moved to California where he met his wife of 60 years, Barbara. Bob got his private pilot license and started on his career working with cargo airplanes. He arranged the transportation of cargo all over the world. Contents such as sending missile parts across the United States, getting drilling equipment to Alaska at the beginning of the oil pipeline, and contracting with the Libyan government to fly Islamic pilgrims for the annual Hajj to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. He traveled to every corner of the world going places no one else would go. He spent most of his time in Northern Africa and the Middle East in the countries of Israel, Iran, Iraq, Libya, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Sudan. In 1979, he was in Iran during the US hostage crisis when the US backed Shah was being overthrown by the Islamic revolution. It is unknown how he was able to escape. This is one example of the many situations that he survived during his time with the unrest in the middle east. His retirement years were spent in La Quinta, California. He loved the desert with its high temperatures. He found the landscape full of beauty and spent many hours out in the desert. Bob loved to walk. He would wake up each day and the first thing he did was go outside for his daily walk. On his eightieth birthday he celebrated by walking eight miles that morning. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Leonard, and sister Germaine (Sullivan). His is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Lynn Bohecker (David), son Robert (Naife), three grandchildren, three nephews and three nieces. To honor Bob, his ashes will be spread in the desert he loved.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 1 to May 4, 2020