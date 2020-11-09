Robert Kafka
Stratford - Robert "Bob" J. Kafka, 92, formerly of Stratford, went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, where he had been admitted on November 3rd. Robert had resided at Acorn Assisted Living-Mosinee since October of 2018.
He was born November 17, 1927, in Wausau, the son of the late Edward and Christine (Kurtzweil) Kafka. He married Gloria A. Krall at St. John Catholic Church in Edgar on September 27, 1950.
Bob is best known for his gentle, loving demeanor and ability to warmly welcome anyone who crossed his path. His one-liners and generational sayings have brought laughter and joy for years and leave grandkids and great-grandkids continuing to quote their beloved grandpa. His humor and warmth will live on through them.
Bob was a devoted husband to Gloria for 70 years, and together they worked side-by-side farming for 30 years and operating a successful Shaklee business for 20 years while simultaneously raising 7 children. Bob was a regional Pride Seedcorn Salesman of 15+ years and a proud member of the Stratford Lions Club. His hard work, steadfast devotion and gentle spirit was and will continue to be an inspiration for many.
Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, 8 days eight days earlier, he is survived by four sons, Tim (Shelley) Kafka, Tom (Julie) Kafka, Glenn (Beverly) Kafka and Jim (Brenda) Kafka; three daughters, Cheryl Anderson, Carol (Darwin) Kasner and Jayne (Jeff) Griepentrog; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Mark Kafka, and sisters, Lillian Johnson and Eleanor (Leonard) Schoenfuss. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister; Gerald Kafka and Lila Novitzke.
Services will be, together with his wife, Gloria, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. The Rev. Joseph Nakwah will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in St. Patrick Cemetery, Halder. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the staff and residents at Acorn Assisted Living--whom Bob dearly loved; as well as the doctors and nurses at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston for their special care. The family would also like to thank granddaughter, Tiffany Koss, for her prayers and presence with Dad during his last hours.