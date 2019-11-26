|
|
Robert Koehler
Wittenberg - Robert E. Koehler, 87 of Wittenberg, died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
He was born on November 21, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Edwin and Gladys (Enk) Koehler.
Bob was a US Marine Veteran and a member of the Bloecher Johnson American Legion Post #502, Wittenberg. He was also a past commander of the post and was grateful to be able to participate in the Honor Flight.
On June 9, 1956, Bob was united in marriage to Gail Larson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Morris. She survives.
Bob had worked at Walrich Insurance of Shawano as well as the Shawano Paper Mill. He ran Glosskopf Bussing and worked at Buss Motors. In 1974, Bob began working at the Ford Garage in Wittenberg until his retirement in 1999. Retirement was to quiet for Bob and he needed something to do so he worked at Jerry's Hardware and Hanke's Sentry Foods.
Bob was a member of Fish and Game, Ducks Unlimited and The Wittenberg Chamber where he received the 'Man of the Year' Award. He enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing. Bob was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg.
Bos is survived by his wife Gail; children, Todd (Ana) Koehler of Green Bay, Dilynn (Tom) Nowak and Brent Koehler, both of Wausau; grandchildren, Kaileah and Zachary (Jessica 'Evelyn'); step-grandchildren, Maria (Craig) Martin, Spencer (Brianna) Baranczyk and Eli Baranczyk Engels; great grandchildren, Kynslei and Kaedence; sister, Cheri Koehler of Shawano and other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Lychelle, and parents-in-law Einar and Irene Larson.
A Christian Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will preside. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Morris. Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019