Robert Koskey
Mosinee - Robert L. Koskey, 84, Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.
Robert was born Feb. 6, 1935, in the town of Bergen, the son of the late John and Pauline (Ivaska) Koskey.
After serving his country from 1957-1959 he returned home to marry his life partner, Marie (Ryczek) Koskey, on April 7, 1961. The couple spent the next 58 years working together building the family farm. Working at the Mosinee Paper Mill as a machine tender, operating a dairy farm, and growing ginseng with his family; Robert's main focus remained on his family, the land, and the animals he loved and cared for. "Grandpa Bobby" spent countless hours giving his grandchildren tractor tours through the woods, hunting, and teaching them how to safely maintain and operate the farm equipment. Robert left this world doing what he loved, preparing for a family gathering.
Robert is survived by his wife Marie and children: Lori (George) Baumann, Mosinee, James (Carrie) Koskey, Junction City, Brenda (Paul) Wawrzyniec, Mosinee, Michael (Tammy) Koskey, Mosinee, and Jennifer (Michael) McCarty, Wausau; and eight grandchildren, Cody and Nick, Kurtis, Nina and Jeremy, Jonrie and Mikayla, and George.
Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2019