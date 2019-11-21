|
|
Robert L. 'Bob' Johnson
Merrill - Robert L. 'Bob' Johnson of Merrill, Wisconsin died peacefully on November 20, 2019.
Bob was born July 21, 1925, to Julius and Beatrice Johnson in Stoughton, Wisconsin. It was a lively Norwegian home shared with four brothers: Duane, Richard, Allen, and Jack. Bob was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton. He attended grade school through high school in Stoughton graduating in 1943. Immediately after, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy. While serving during World War II, Bob was a crew member on the USS Bronx and the USS Comet during the Battle of the Pacific.
Bob and Dorothy Buesing were married August 3, 1968, at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill, Wisconsin by Reverend Arnold Ludwig. It was a good and happy marriage. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2018.
Bob took a police job in Stoughton for three years. Then, joined the Dane County Sherriff's Department in Madison, Wisconsin where he worked for the next thirty years. During his long career, Bob attended U.S. Marshall's School in Washington D.C., headed the Huber Center and the Court Deputy Protection Department. In addition, he drove his squad car over 20,000 miles each year, was a range instructor, and advanced to the rank of lieutenant. He retired in July of 1980. After retirement, Bob and Dorothy moved to Punta Gorda Isles and Port Charlotte, Florida where they resided for thirty-five years until their return to Wisconsin moving to Merrill in 2015. While residing in Florida, Bob was a member of the P.G.I. Fishing Club and the P.G.I. Pinnacle Club.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman traveling to Longlac, Canada each spring to fish and each fall to deer hunt. Once, Bob flew to the Arctic for grayling fishing and his crew included a former Wisconsin Governor! Bob was a member of the Stoughton V.F.W. and a World War II Museum inductee in New Orleans, Louisiana. One of his best memories was his Never Forgotten Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. that took place on September 12, 2016.
Bob leaves his wife, Dorothy; "special children" R. David (Mary) Wolfe, Kathleen McNew, and Linda Wolfe; "special grandchildren" Jennifer (Douglas) Joherl, Devon McNew, and Hieke Wolfe; sister-in-law Arlene Johnson; nieces Kay (Rick) Cozatt, Sue (Karl) Hipp, and Barbara Johnson; nephews David (Joyce) Johnson, Mike (Roxann) Johnson, and Tom Johnson.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Beatrice Johnson; his brothers, Duane (Joyce) Johnson, Richard Johnson, Allen (Mary) Johnson, and Jack Johnson; and special in-laws Reverend Herman and Margaret Buesing, David Buesing, and David Wolfe.
Bob was a gracious, kind, and loving husband. He was faithful to his churches, Lutheran Church of the Cross in Port Charlotte, Florida and St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill, Wisconsin. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service for Bob will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Matthew Bless will officiate. A private burial will take place. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019