Robert Lewis Stieglitz
A celebration of life was held on Saturday November 2, 2018 for Robert Lewis Stieglitz at Forest Park Village in Wausau, Wisconsin. Robert passed on Sunday October 27th, 2019 at his Garden Apartments residence on the north side of Wausau, a city he and his late wife, Margaret spent most of their lives.
Robert Lewis Stieglitz was born on May 20th, 1924 in Tipton County, Indiana the son of Frederick W. Stieglitz and Inez Irene Lewis. Robert is survived by one brother, Thomas Stieglitz, 87, of Santa Barbara, California.
Robert did service in the United States Navy from 1942-1946.
Robert was joined in marriage to Margaret White on October 9th, 1948 at the Congregational Church in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Bob and Margaret spent 69 years together living in various cities like Green Bay, Marshfield, Aberdeen, South Dakota, West Bend, Wisconsin and arrived in Wausau around 1957 where they spent the rest of the lives. She walked on during June of 2018 at the age of 95 as well.
Robert was a sales person, and entrepreneur, retiring from the firm of CTL, an equipment and supply distributor in the Wausau region for over 30 years.
Margaret and Bob raised three children mainly in Wausau during their lifetime. Dean (Ursula) of Willard, Wisconsin: Paul (Lynn) of Hayward/LCO, Wisconsin and Barbara (Jeff) of Wausau; grandchildren Mike, Carole, Cory, Honyere, Janet, Sarah, Nancy and 17 great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the staff at The Gardens and Interim, and hospice for all their love and support over the years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019