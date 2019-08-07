|
Robert N. Freund
Milwaukee - 67, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2019.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Mary Freund (Wausau, WI), his brother-in-law William Warner (Milwaukee), and his nephew, Patrick Egan (Wausau). He is survived by his two loving sisters, Nancy Warner (Milwaukee) and Gretchen Egan (Wausau), his daughter and the light of his life, Hannah (De Pere), his two beloved nieces, Katie Smith (Milwaukee) and Meg Peterson (Wausau), and their husbands and children.
Bob was an architectural photographer who loved life and approached it with relentless optimism. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, and going out for coffee with friends, but loved nothing better than to bring a smile or laughter to his family members. Bob attended every theater performance of his daughter, Hannah, and was enormously proud of her accomplishments. He adored his grandnieces and nephews, and always supported their endeavors, whether athletic, artistic, or intellectual (in particular, helping solve a Rubik's Cube). Bob loved and was loved dearly by his family, who will miss him greatly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, at 2:00 PM at St. Monica Catholic Church, 5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay. Family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hannah Freund to cover future college expenses, and mailed to PO Box 183, De Pere, WI 54115. Feerick Funeral Home is assisting the family, (414)962-8383,
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019