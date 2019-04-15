|
Robert "Bob" Schroeder
Rib Mountain - Robert "Bob" F. Schroeder, 91, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
He was born on July 3, 1927 in Lane, South Dakota, the son of the late John Fred and Marie (Gutzmer) Schroeder. He is survived by two siblings, Darrell Schroeder and Marjorie Ebersold. He married Elizabeth Helen Bruski on July 7, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church, town of Easton. Elizabeth went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2009. He is further survived by his three children, Richard Lee (Cathe) Schroeder, Lana (Lyle) Kunze, and Rodney Wayne (Dawn) Schroeder.
Robert was an army veteran and served 1945 - 1947.
Robert enjoyed driving semi-truck for the majority of his working life. He also had the opportunity to co-own his own trucking business, G&R Transport, for 10 years. He retired at age 65.
Reading, fishing, hunting, planting his garden, and playing cards with family and friends were all things that Robert loved to do. He came alive whenever he had the opportunity to help others.
He was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. His face brightened whenever he got to see them. They were his pride and joy.
It brings great comfort to know Robert professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior!
Dad, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, friend, you will be greatly missed. We love you!
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (town of Easton), 238145 Star Road, Aniwa, with Rev. Ryan Fehrmann officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 16, at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2019