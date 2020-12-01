Robert W. MielkeWeston - Robert W. Mielke passed peacefully at home after a long illness, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was surrounded by family and his beloved wife, Marilyn.Bob was courageous and maintained his sense of humor until the end. He never missed an opportunity to give someone a good-natured teasing, and we miss this already.Bob was born in Wausau, WI on September 13, 1941 to Helen (née Rheinschmidt) and Robert Mielke. He graduated from Mosinee High School, then enlisted in the US Army where he served in Germany.After returning to the states, he built a successful career in sales. He sold a variety of products including tires, cars and well drilling equipment. He eventually owned his own company and traveled throughout the US as a consultant for Boart Longyear. Bob was very active in the Elks Club and served in leadership roles.Bob married Marilyn Miller (née Holbrook) in 1986, and together they enjoyed many good years of camping and travel. They especially loved spending time in warm Gulf Shores, AL.They dedicated much time to volunteer service, giving back to others. Bob enjoyed collecting pop tops for the Ronald McDonald house and made many large donations to support them. Together they served as medical volunteers in Lakeland, FL.He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, 5 stepchildren and 8 grandchildren who loved him as "Grampa Bob". He is also survived by his brother, Tom (Linda) Mielke, their 4 children and 6 grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Terry and parents, Helen and Robert.Due to the Covid pandemic, a memorial service will not be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life in the future when everyone can stay healthy.Bob's family gratefully thanks Interim Hospice, especially Carissa and Tim.