Robert W. Schmoldt
Wausau - Robert W. Schmoldt, 47, of the town of Berlin, passed away on July 27, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a daunting five-month fight with cancer. He was born to Billie and Sandra (Reilly) Schmoldt on January 11, 1973 in Ripon, Wisconsin.
Bert met the love of his life, Tracy, on New Year's Eve of 1999 and that lead to a 20-year relationship. They were married on September 22, 2007 at First United Methodist Church in Wausau. Bert and Tracy valued their time together. They would take rides on the side by side, go out for fish fries, and relished each other's company while outside admiring nature. From the early age of three Robert was shown the passion and appreciation of hunting duck, goose, and deer. Many summers were spent with the family at the EAA Convention in Oshkosh as a lifelong tradition Bert followed. In the last several years he could be found out on his property working on projects in his garage, around the house, or out on the tractor. He loved riding his four-wheeler, working on snowmobiles and always wanted to stay busy. He was a fan of classic country music and could identify a song and the artist by the first few notes he heard. He was a steadfast Green Bay Packers fan and also found pleasure watching movies and TV shows from his youth.
He became knowledgeable with the steel industry while working the burn table at Londerville Steel over the last 20 years.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy; mother, Sandra Schmoldt; sister, Tereesa (Daniel) Daul and children, Joshua and Larissa; sister, Susan (Dean) Marquardt and children, Hannah and MacKenzie; brother, Thomas Schmoldt; father-in-law, Chet Osowski; sister-in-law, Krisi (Chad) Gilray and children, Cain (Hanna) and Carson; and great-niece, Hadlee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billie; mother-in-law, Carol Osowski; maternal grandparents, Donald and Crescentia Reilly; and paternal grandparents, Allen and Merle Schmoldt.
Due to the limitations of capacity for the service, the public is encouraged to attend a Friday evening visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on July 31, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home with visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial will follow in Rib View Cemetery, town of Stettin.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com
.
Due to COVID-19 recommendations masks are strongly encouraged during the visitation and service. Social distancing considerations will be followed and capacity for the service will be limited by household social distancing.