Robert Warren Kayser


1995 - 2019
Robert Warren Kayser Obituary
Robert Warren Kayser

Weston - Robert W. Kayser, 58, of Weston, entered the arms of his Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

He was born December 6, 1960, in Chicago, IL to Ralph and Grace (Pruett) Kayser. He married Patricia C. McConaghy on May 27, 1995 in Lake Zurich, IL. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2010. He worked for American Overhead Door Company in Wausau.

Bob was an avid reader of Stephen King novels, but also loved anything to do in the outdoors like hunting and walleye fishing. He was known as a special kind of "fix-it" man to his family and also had a big heart to help others however he could. Bob could be found cheering on the Chicago Bears, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle or playing his luck on rip tickets and pull tabs from local bars. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his social personality, terrific sense of humor, but most of all his ability to love unconditionally.

He is survived by his daughter, Callie (Zach Wiegel) Kayser of Weston; mother, Grace Kayser (Ralph Werfel) of Huntley, IL; sister, Patricia (Michael) Rojek and their children, Erich and Evan, of Lake Zurich, IL; and his fiancé, Sheri Fontana and her children, Ralph, Holly, and Allie (Lucas Mathson), of Weston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his father, Ralph; and grandparents from both sides of his family.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Schofield, WI 54476. Rev. Raymond Connor will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI 54476 and again from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter. A Celebration of life will take place at Arrow Sports Club, 6202 Schofield Ave, Weston following the interment.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 7 to July 10, 2019
