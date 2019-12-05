|
|
Robert Wonsil
Kronenwetter - Robert Walter Wonsil, 77, Kronenwetter, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
He was born August 2, 1942, in Wausau, son of the late John and Stella (Kosiewicz) Wonsil. He married Marie Raczek on May 15th, 1965, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Knowlton, WI.
Robert graduated from Mosinee High School in 1960. In 1962, he volunteered for the draft and proudly served two years with the U.S. Army. Following his military service, Robert lived and worked briefly in Chicago, IL before moving back to the Mosinee area. He retired after working 34 years at the Domtar Paper Mill, Rothschild.
In his earlier years, Robert liked to shoot pool, play golf, hunt, and ice fish. More recently, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting/school events, travelling to spend time with family and friends, riding bicycle, tending to his yard and trees, and sitting around the fire pit telling stories. Throughout his life, Robert was an avid recreational and league bowler. He was proud to be a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served many years on their Honor Guard. He liked to watch Milwaukee Brewer baseball and to the chagrin of his family and friends, loved the Chicago Bears. In retirement, Robert spent much of his free time helping and supporting others in the local community. He will be fondly remembered for his time spent solving the world's problems and tinkering with his coffee buddies at Butch's garage.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Wonsil; two sons, Brian (Kelly) Wonsil, Kronenwetter, and Jeff Wonsil, Kronenwetter; a daughter, Denise (Thomas) Michlig, Wausau; two grandchildren, Geneva and Jeffrey Michlig; a brother, Ronald (Jean Rapkiewicz) Wonsil, Mosinee; four sisters, Monica (Richard) Cincera, Mosinee, Joyce (Jim) Gorski, Mosinee, Sharon (Ken) Wonsil-Nichols, Oronoco, MN, and Janet (A.T.) Funkhouser, Beulah, ND; sister-in-law, Sigrid Wonsil, Streamwood, IL; 25 nieces and nephews; and special friends, Barney Gronski and Roger Novitzke. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, John "Sonny" Wonsil; sister, Carol Wonsil Wolfe; father-in-law, Stanley Raczek and mother-in-law, Victoria Raczek.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until time of services. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name can be directed to St. Paul Catholic Church Endowment Fund, , or the .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019