1/1
Robert "Bob" Worden
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Worden

Kronenwetter - Robert W. "Bob" Worden, 77, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 4, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, son of the late Leo and Beatrice (Lipka) Worden. On June 1, 1968 he married Marilyn Burnett at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

Bob attended Stout State University and graduated with a B.S. degree in business. He enjoyed a long career with Drott Mfg/J I Case Co. He started his career as a Manufacturing Engineer and was a Unit Manager at the time of the plant closing. He enjoyed 27 years of retirement doing what he loved to do, being outside in the woods, making firewood. His real passion in life was trapshooting. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and belonged to three trap clubs. He loved being with his trap buddies. Bob had many other special friends, also. All were important to him.

Survivors include his loving wife Marilyn Worden, brothers-in-law, Dale (Cathy) Burnett, Ronnie (Sherry) Burnett and Jeffrey (Michelle) Burnett and their families whom he loved. Two special cousins, Dori Allen and Virgie Anderson.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Cheryl Burnett and the love of his life, his canine companion Zoe.

Per Bob's wishes, there will be no services.

I would like to thank my wonderful family, friends, and Bob's many friends for the outpouring of love and support given at this very unexpected, difficult time.

Memorials may be directed to the NRA-ILA 11250 Waples Mill Rd. Fair Fax, VA 22030 or the Marathon County Human Society.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved