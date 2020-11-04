Robert "Bob" Worden
Kronenwetter - Robert W. "Bob" Worden, 77, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born June 4, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, son of the late Leo and Beatrice (Lipka) Worden. On June 1, 1968 he married Marilyn Burnett at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.
Bob attended Stout State University and graduated with a B.S. degree in business. He enjoyed a long career with Drott Mfg/J I Case Co. He started his career as a Manufacturing Engineer and was a Unit Manager at the time of the plant closing. He enjoyed 27 years of retirement doing what he loved to do, being outside in the woods, making firewood. His real passion in life was trapshooting. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and belonged to three trap clubs. He loved being with his trap buddies. Bob had many other special friends, also. All were important to him.
Survivors include his loving wife Marilyn Worden, brothers-in-law, Dale (Cathy) Burnett, Ronnie (Sherry) Burnett and Jeffrey (Michelle) Burnett and their families whom he loved. Two special cousins, Dori Allen and Virgie Anderson.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Cheryl Burnett and the love of his life, his canine companion Zoe.
Per Bob's wishes, there will be no services.
I would like to thank my wonderful family, friends, and Bob's many friends for the outpouring of love and support given at this very unexpected, difficult time.
Memorials may be directed to the NRA-ILA 11250 Waples Mill Rd. Fair Fax, VA 22030 or the Marathon County Human Society.
