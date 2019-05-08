Robert Zoromski



Hatley - Robert R. Zoromski, 78 of Hatley, died on Sunday, May 05, 2019 at Pride TLC of Weston.



Robert was born on October 29, 1940 and was the son of late Joseph and Ann M. (Budzynski) Zoromski. Robert was a US Army Veteran and was an active member of Post #471, American Legion, Hatley.



Robert drove truck until his accident in 1976. His former employers include Milwaukee Express Freight Lines, CW Transport of Appleton and County Concrete. Robert then enjoyed cutting lawns and plowing snow for many years until his retirement.



Robert was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan. He attended the first Packer's game and many of the games during the Lombardi years. Robert was a charter member of the Hatley Snowmobile club and loved to be on his sled in the winter. He enjoyed deer hunting, traveling the country, going on car rides and was an avid follower of the Hatley Braves baseball team.



Robert is survived by three nieces Pamela, Mary and Denise; two nephews Roderic and Paul, many cousins, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna, siblings, Rita Delap, Ercelle Bricko, Patricia Zoromski, James Zoromski and Reginald in infancy.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Reverend Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Post #471 American Legion, Hatley. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10AM until the time of Mass at the church.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 8, 2019