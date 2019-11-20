|
Roberta "Bobbi" Ann Schmidt
Rib Mountain - Roberta "Bobbi" Ann Schmidt died peacefully surrounded by family at home, in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin on November 19, 2019, at the age of 71.
Bobbi was born on September 21, 1948, in Wausau to the late Robert M. and Pauline A. (Brose) Holup. She married Dennis L. Schmidt on May 9, 1970. They raised two children and had three grandchildren, which were the lights of Bobbi's life. She loved cheering them on at their football and basketball games. Bobbi enjoyed going to the gym, playing Bunco and Sheepshead, gardening and spending time with her family and Yorkshire terriers. Her hobby was shopping for good bargains.
Bobbi is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dennis Schmidt; their children, Wendy (Tom) Larson (Green Bay) and Craig (Chris) Schmidt (De Pere); grandchildren, Jake, Ben and Sam Schmidt; sister, Carol (Jeff) Buchholz (Wausau); brother-in-law, Donnie (Sue) Schmidt (Mosinee) and her two Yorkies, Buddy and Cody. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Father Samuel Martin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Aspirus Health Foundation: Hospice and Palliative Care (425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401). The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, especially Carrie Perry for their love and care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019