Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodell Manecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodell W. Manecke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodell W. Manecke Obituary
Rodell W Manecke

Stratford - Age 80, of Stratford, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence in Stratford.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until time of services. Rodell will be laid to rest in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Halder privately at a later time.

His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Rodell's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now