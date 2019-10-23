|
Rodell W Manecke
Stratford - Age 80, of Stratford, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence in Stratford.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until time of services. Rodell will be laid to rest in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Halder privately at a later time.
His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Rodell's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019