Rodger M. Beeber
Weston - Rodger M. Beeber, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 9th at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston.
Born December 4th, 1975 to Margery and Kenneth Beeber in Clay Center, Kansas. Both of whom preceded him in death, along with his sister Patricia and grandson Matthew.
Rodger married Karen Zimick on September 10th, 1960 who survives him, along with 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for immediate family only. Full obituary at www.brainardfuneral.com