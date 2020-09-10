1/1
Rodger M. Beeber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodger M. Beeber

Weston - Rodger M. Beeber, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 9th at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston.

Born December 4th, 1975 to Margery and Kenneth Beeber in Clay Center, Kansas. Both of whom preceded him in death, along with his sister Patricia and grandson Matthew.

Rodger married Karen Zimick on September 10th, 1960 who survives him, along with 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held for immediate family only. Full obituary at www.brainardfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved