Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Luedtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney E. Luedtke


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney E. Luedtke Obituary
Rodney E. Luedtke

Wausau - Rodney E. Luedtke, 87, Wausau passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 9, 1931 in the town of Berlin, son of the late Edward and Della (Utech) Luedtke. On September 5, 1959 he married Elizabeth Egner at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

For more than 30 years Rodney was a crane operator at Hartwig Manufacturing in Wausau. He also farmed in the town of Berlin for many years as well. Rodney was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan and also enjoyed watching NASCAR and attending many Polka dances over the years. Rodney will always be remembered for having a beautiful yard and enjoying the pleasure of driving new cars.

Survivors include his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Luedtke, Wausau, his daughter, Julie (Mark) Bergs, Wausau and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters and their husbands, Vila (Herbert) Krueger and Bernice (Lyndon) Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in spring at Big Hill Cemetery, town of Berlin. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Download Now