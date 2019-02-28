Rodney E. Luedtke



Wausau - Rodney E. Luedtke, 87, Wausau passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born August 9, 1931 in the town of Berlin, son of the late Edward and Della (Utech) Luedtke. On September 5, 1959 he married Elizabeth Egner at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.



For more than 30 years Rodney was a crane operator at Hartwig Manufacturing in Wausau. He also farmed in the town of Berlin for many years as well. Rodney was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan and also enjoyed watching NASCAR and attending many Polka dances over the years. Rodney will always be remembered for having a beautiful yard and enjoying the pleasure of driving new cars.



Survivors include his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Luedtke, Wausau, his daughter, Julie (Mark) Bergs, Wausau and nieces, nephews and cousins.



Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters and their husbands, Vila (Herbert) Krueger and Bernice (Lyndon) Schmidt.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in spring at Big Hill Cemetery, town of Berlin. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary