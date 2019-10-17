|
|
Roger E. Nelson
Eau Claire - Roger Nelson, 74, of Eau Claire, WI, went to his heavenly home on October 5, 2019. Born September 7, 1945, he was the third of four children of Lawrence and Myrl (Donaldson) Nelson, and was raised on the family farm in Ogema, WI. He graduated from Prentice High School and earned his Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, at Stevens Point.
Roger taught in the Prentice and Marathon School Districts before working for American Asphalt of Wisconsin and then Central Wisconsin Engineers. For the past twenty-two years, until the time of his death, Roger was a Business Development Specialist for Ayres Associates, in Eau Claire, WI. With his outgoing personality, interest in people, and compassion, he developed strong relationships as he worked throughout the state.
Roger had a passion for cooking and enjoyed fishing, electronics, and quieter moments spent with a classic western movie. His greatest joy was found in giving to others.
Roger is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Gorton, a grandson, Jacob Gorton, siblings Jan Kocha (Andy) Anderson, Larry "Alden" (Helen) Nelson, and Joy (Chris) Nelson-Jeffers, along with many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Highland Community Church (1005 No. 28th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401) on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Dr. Jeffrey Hinds will officiate. In lieu of flowers, Roger's family requests that contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse or a local food pantry in his name.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019