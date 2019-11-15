|
Roger H Carlson
Wittenberg - Roger H Carlson, 90, of Wittenberg, Wi, passed away at Homme Home in Wittenberg, Wi, on November 12, 2019, under the care of Le Royer Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beatrice. He is further survived by 2 sons; Dean ( Pam ) Carlson , Rex ( Lisa ) Carlson, of Wittenberg, Wi, daughter, Joy ( Gerald ) Tryba of Hatley, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, and infant son, Russell. He loved his country music, his horses, playing guitar, and being with all his family. He always had a smile. Funeral service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Elderon, Wi, on Saturday, November 16th, 2019, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be before service at 10:00 until time of service.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019