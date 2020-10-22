1/1
Roger Herman Kniess
1942 - 2020
Roger Herman Kniess

Wausau - Roger Herman Kniess, 78, passed away at his home on October 22, 2020.

Roger was born on March 5, 1942, to the late Herman and Hilda (Seager) Kniess. He married Margaret "Marge" Ann Wegner on August 17, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. Together, they shared 53 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2017.

Roger was employed with Urban Construction in Wausau, retiring after more than 36 years of service. He loved traveling; a special memory will be trips to Cocoa Beach, Florida with his family. Roger and Marge loved Polka music. They were both members of the Central WI Polka Club, even taking Polka bus trips. His hobbies included bowling in his younger years, watching football, and supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events and performances. He loved being in the woods, enjoying the outdoors. He was a member of the former Salem Lutheran Church (now St. Peter Lutheran Church,) where he served faithfully as an usher. Especially important to Roger was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Jerry (Shannon) Kniess, Wausau; Julie (John) Drake, Johnson Creek; and Jason (Peggy) Kniess, Rib Mountain; five grandchildren, Brittany and Brenton, Macey, Hunter, and Mateo; three step-grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, and Justin Drake; two step-great-grandchildren; sister, Jelvadine (Gerald) Dalum; sister-in-law, Astrid Wegner; along with several nieces and nephews and many special friends. He is further survived by his favorite grand-puppies, Cami, Scooby, and Tubby. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge; and siblings, Joyce Fehlhaber and Duane Kniess.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church - Wausau Campus, 2822 North 6th Street, Wausau, (the former Salem Ev. Lutheran Church.) Pastor Jeffery Mahnke will officiate. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Town of Hamburg. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., followed by at Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Monday. Because we care for family and friends, masks and social distancing will be observed.

The family wishes to thank the physicians at Aspirus and especially Nurse Practitioner, Jane Dolan, for their outstanding care and compassion.

The family wishes to thank the physicians at Aspirus and especially Nurse Practitioner, Jane Dolan, for their outstanding care and compassion.

Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
OCT
25
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church - Wausau Campus
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church - Wausau Campus
