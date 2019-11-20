|
Roger Hinner, Sr.
Merrill - Roger Hinner, Sr., 89, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Woodland Court Elder Services, Merrill.
Roger was born January 31, 1930 in Marathon County, son of the late Ernest and Wilma (Hintz) Hinner and was raised with his five siblings, William and Delores preceding and surviving JoElyn, Geraldine and Carol. Roger established a strong work ethic at a young age when he raised and sold turkeys. He took his first job as a milk truck driver at age 16 and a few years later, he bought a milk route. Roger then started a new business called Marathon Auto Sales in a newly constructed facility selling new Hudson automobiles and later IHC farm implements near Marathon City on the corner of Highways 29 and 107. It was there where he began a passion for metal fabrication where he fabricated truck bodies and later introduced a new product line fabricating bulk feed storage tanks for local farmers.
In 1962, he relocated and started a new metal fabrication business in Merrill (Tannery Town), Merrill Iron & Steel, fabricating liquid storage tanks. He later developed a very unique overhead grain storage bin and new line grain elevating and handling equipment. The business expanded in 1975 and moved to a newly constructed and much larger facility located on Water Street in Merrill. At this time, his sons became involved in the business. The Water Street facility had several larger expansions over the years. In 1995, Merrill Iron & Steel acquired the former JI Case facility located in Schofield, WI where it resides to this day. Roger owned and operated the business until 1998. Roger was very proud of his sons and all of their accomplishments with the company.
After retirement, Roger remained invested in a beef farm in Fond du Lac which he sold in 2002. In 1976, Roger obtained his pilot license and bought an airplane. He was very proud of this achievement and used his plane for business travel and flying his older grandchildren around the area in the evening hour's years ago. Roger enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always looked forward to seeing them.
Roger is survived by his six children, Roger (Becky) Hinner, Merrill, Kenneth (Liz) Hinner, Merrill, Robert (Candy) Hinner, Merrill, Rick (Kathy) Hinner, Merrill, Pat (Mary) Hinner, Gleason and Karen Rajek, Merrill; 16 grandchildren, Stacie (Bruce) Gruna, Timothy (Beth) Hinner, Jacob (Lizzie) Kriewald, Kali (Andy) Ecker, Brad Hinner (Mia), Kristi (Brad) Spicer, Jesse (Jennifer) Hinner, Brooke Stankowski, Amanda (Aaron) Bodenheimer, Ashleigh Hinner, Ernest Hinner, Richard Rajek, Amy Rajek (wife of the late Stephen Rajek), Gregory (Mary) Rajek, Jill (Peter) Fry and Katie Rajek (Chad Franzen); 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Stephen Rajek; and son-in-law, Gary Rajek.
The Funeral Service for Roger will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill. The Rev. Lucas Williams will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and again after 9:30 AM Monday at the church.
The family would like to thank Woodland Court Elder Services, Merrill, for the wonderful care they provided Roger.
