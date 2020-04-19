|
Roger Kuklinski
Hatley - Roger L. Kuklinski, 79, of Hatley, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wausau Manor.
He was born on November 4, 1940 in Bevent, the son of Leo Sr. and Francis (Suchon) Kuklinski.
On August 31, 1963, Roger was united in marriage to Sandra Easker at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley.
Roger was an assembler at Greenheck for over 36 years until his retirement. He was a member at St. Florian's Catholic Church and enjoyed going out to eat with his family and friends at local restaurants. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially enjoyed the many trips throughout the country he took with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; three children, Chris (Bruce) Hanke of Lakewood, CO, Carole (Eric) Lange of Milwaukee and Lisa (Alan) Erdman of Pelican Lake; three grandchildren, Amanda and Zach Moffat and Matt Kuklinski; step-grandchildren, Jeremy and Alex Erdman; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ava, Matty and Kaiya Kuklinski and siblings, Edwin (Angie) Kuklinski of Polonia, Charles (Shirley) Kuklinski of AZ, Ron (Lori) Kuklinski of Hartford, Leo (Lorretta) Kuklinski, Jr. of Stevens Point, Lawrence (Luann) Kuklinski of Plover, Kenneth (Shirley) Kuklinski of Amherst Jct. and Delphine VanLysel of Fremont.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and two sisters.
A public visitation will be held at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley on Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 9AM to 10:45AM.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.
The family encourages the community and friends wishing to pay their respects to practice social distancing and keep the State mandates in mind. Please be patient as measures will be taken to practice social distancing during the visitation time.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020