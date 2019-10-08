|
Roger L. Brendemuehl
Bear Creek - Roger Lee Brendemuehl, 80, of Bear Creek passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at home in Bear Creek, under the care of Ascension Hospice.
Roger was born in Wausau on June 26, 1939, son of the late Elgart and Adela (Rick) Brendemuehl. Roger served his country honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard 32nd Infantry (Red Arrow Division). On June 17, 1961, he married Judith Ann Zimmerman at St. John Lutheran Church in the town of Easton. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2004.
Roger worked hard and loved spending time outdoors. He farmed in the town of Easton, worked for Nolan Sales Marion and Miller Supply Clintonville, and later enjoyed being his own boss in the recycling business in Bear Creek.
From childhood on, Roger never missed a deer hunting season. Collecting and restoring classic vehicles and tractors was something he enjoyed. His hobbies also included going to dirt track races, playing Sheepshead, and watching football.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy (Neil) Koenig, Ringle, two sons, Ronald (Pauline Chapman) Brendemuehl and Lee (Beth) Brendemuehl, all of Bear Creek, four grandchildren, Katie and Krista Koenig, Rylee and Adela Brendemuehl; special friend, Ruth Rothenberger, Bear Creek and daughter, Laurie; one sister, Elvira "Vi" Kell.
Besides his parents and wife, Roger was preceded in death by brother-in-law Harold Kell.
Funeral services will be held Noon Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton. Rev. John Stransky will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019