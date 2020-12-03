Roger L. Luetschwager
Wausau
- Roger L. Luetschwager, age 77, of Wausau, peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:01 am surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was born on February 27, 1943 in Wausau to the late C. Herman and Edna (Mathwich) Luetschwager. Roger was educated in Wausau from Wausau High School and attended Northcentral Technical College. He married Arla Ballerstein on April 29, 1967 in Wausau. Roger worked at Wisconsin Fuel and Light and Auto Glass Components/Hoffer Glass for over 32 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as church president and vice president, Sunday school superintendent, Board of Elders, School Board Building Committee, Trinity Representative for Friends of Concordia and also as president of AAL Branch/Trinity.
Roger was active in his community serving with the Wausau Area Jaycees for many years and was a retired Rooster. Roger was active in the Wausau Area Builders Association from 1967-1995 and served as treasurer. Roger enjoyed his children and grandchildren. He loved working in his yard and an afternoon scooter ride. His favorite thing was playing cards especially with his wife.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 53 years and his children Dr. Sara (D.J.) Schult of Wausau, Amy (Dallas) Dix of Traverse City, MI, Lisa (Chuck) Oliver of West Bend and Scott (Ali) Luetschwager of Crystal Lake, IL together with 13 grandchildren Clay, Simeon, Lydia Schult, Zach, Katelynn, Alleah, Nate Dix, Easton, Jackson, Addison Oliver, Corbin, Isabel, and Ducan Luetschwager; sisters-in-law Nancy Luetschwager, Audrey Telschow, Erna Evans, and Caroline Ballerstein; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Luetschwager
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and again from 1:00 pm until the time of service at the church on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School or Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and Aspirus Home Health Care and all the people who faithfully prayed for the family (and his favorite daughter, you know who you are).
Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com