Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Roger Landwehr


1931 - 2020
Roger Landwehr Obituary
Roger Landwehr

Wausau - Roger A. Landwehr, 88, Wausau, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born March 15, 1931 to the late John and Alinda (Weisman) in Elkhart, IN. Roger is survived by his wife, Juanita; 6 children, Gregory (Joan), Lorell (Julia), LouAnn (Mark) Witucki, Ken, Rick and Lori (Allen) Stieber; daughter-in-law, Sally; sister, Joyce (Frank) Wojcik; step-children, Craig (Jean), Kyle (Jeannie), Lyle, Lona (Roger) Sarasin; 21 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Kobs) Landwehr; son, Randal and stepson, Andy; granddaughter, Samantha; sisters, Ruth, Mildred, Angeline and Irene; brothers, Lawrence, Roland and Benny.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 8 at Helke Funeral Home; resuming at 10:00 AM until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
