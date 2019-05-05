|
Roger P. Haemmerle
Wausau - Roger P. Haemmerle, age 84 left this world on April 5, 2019. Roger was born in Chicago, Il November 2, 1934 to August and Madeline Albrecht Haemmerle. He grew up in Wausau, WI graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1953. He married Joanne in 1970. This June they would have celebrated 49 years of marriage. He was a millwright for Kimberly-Clark Corporation, repairing and installing machinery in various plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He retired in 1995 after 28 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 2088, The American Legion, Post 4 and a lifetime member of the Amvets, Post 30. In 2007 he and Joanne moved to their retirement home in Deming NM. He is survived by his wife Joanne, sister Diane (Wayne) Lemma, Wausau WI. Three children, Lynnette Haemmerle, Wausau WI, Scott Haemmerle, Milan MI and Mike (Deb) Haemmerle, Omro WI. Grandchildren, Rene Rebeck, Sheree (Matt) Meschefske and Amanda Gardner, all of Wausau. Allen (Kristy) Haemmerle, Winneconne WI and Amanda (Jason) Dodd, Omro WI. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, niece Kathy Lemma Macomber, nephew Jon Lemma, both of Wausau WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Warren (1936). Cremation has taken place and per his wishes there were no services.
Condolences to: [email protected]
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019