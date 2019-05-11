Resources
Kronenwetter - Roland Eugene Fawley, 85, of Mosinee, passed away May 7th at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. He was born May 2nd, 1934, to Chris Fawley and Yvonne (Baxter) Fawley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Fawley; and his four children: Terry Fawley, Rhinelander; Susan (Alex) Lindsay, Tomahawk; Larry (Diane) Fawley, Rhinelander; Sharon (Tim) Normington, Oshkosh; and two step-children: Linda Koneman (Randy Bleier), Rhinelander; and Robert Koneman, Weston.

He is further survived by his sisters: Arliss Kruit, Wausau; Betty (Evert) Kruit, Weston; Beverly (Robert) Russell, Appleton; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren, and his former wife, Carol Fawley of Rhinelander.

As Per Roland's wishes, the family will be having a private memorial service. The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 11, 2019
