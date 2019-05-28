|
|
Rolland Roger Hassel
- - Rolland Roger Hassel, 84, died of organ failure on April 26, 2019. He was born on September 22 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The youngest of four children and the only son of Juanita (Ristow) Hassel and August Henry Hassel.
Raised on a farm near Merrill, Wisconsin, he spent four summers as a Montana cowboy before joining the Navy. A highly decorated Naval aviator with over 12,000 flight hours and three combat support tours in Vietnam. He flew over 30 models of aircraft from airships to supersonic fighters, and retired a Commander after 23 years of active service. After retirement from the Navy, he worked for Merrill Lynch in Tacoma Washington, where he was a Vice President.
He was a graduate of Merrill Senior High 1952, Lincoln County Teachers College 1954 and the U.S.N. Post-Graduate School 1964.
He is survived by his son, Marc J. Hassel, and daughter Holly J. Hassel.
He has requested no memorial services be held in his remembrance. His ashes will be scattered in the Clearwater River, his favorite steelhead stream.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 28, 2019