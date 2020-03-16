|
Roman R. Gruna
Ringle - Roman R. Gruna, 78, Ringle, died Saturday March 14, 2020 at home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and his family.
He was born October 1, 1941, in Wausau, son of the late August Sr. and Marcella (Glodowski) Gruna. On August 30, 1969, he married Barbara Gorski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. She survives.
Roman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, Roman had been employed with Drott/J.I. Case. In his retirement years, he had worked for the D.C. Everest School System in the custodial department and was particularly proud of his Zamboni driving. He enjoyed fishing, canning the produce from the home garden and was especially fond of helping in the St. Agnes kitchen for funeral dinners.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara, one son, Duane J. (Jennifer) Gruna, Hatley, one grandson, Brady, his siblings, August Jr. (Grace) Gruna, Bevent and Agnes Wanta, Schofield, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Gruna, and his siblings, Harry, Ernest, John, Leonard, Ambrose, James, Hank, Thomas, Lydia Brzezinski, Theresa Cherek, and Evelyn Wierzba.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday March 19, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion, Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020