Roman Schedlo
Mosinee - Roman "Romie" A. Schedlo, 79, Mosinee, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 29, 1940, in the town of Emmet, the son of the late Anthony and Theresa (Baumann) Schedlo.
Roman "Romie" was a farm boy who attended St. Roberts Grade School in Halder and graduated from Mosinee High School. He worked various local jobs and joined the National Guard before moving to Kenosha to work at American Motors. About eight years later he moved back to Wausau to work at James River (Graphic Packaging) until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing golf. He was also an avid sports fan and liked to enter sports pools at local bars and socialize with friends. He looked forward to playing golf or having monthly breakfasts with his friends Dean and Don. He will be missed by his son, Gene, and his family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Gene Schedlo, Stratford; and his brothers and sisters, Margaret (Claude) Buchberger, Marathon, Sister Antona Schedlo FSPA, LaCrosse, Lorraine (Don) Imhoff, Wausau, and Sylvester Schedlo, Halder. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marion Chegash, Nancy Schedlo and Patricia Steffen.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Because of his love for cats, in lieu of flowers, memorials in Roman's name can be directed to the Humane Society.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019