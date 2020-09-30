Ronald "Ron" Berna
Wausau - Ronald "Ron" Berna, 76, Wausau passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born in Wausau on April 8, 1944, son of the late Anton and Emma (Beranski) Berna. On September 18, 1965 he married Mary Goyette in Wausau. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2017.
For many years Ron was a truck driver and a forklift operator at Green Bay Packaging in Wausau. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, going up north and also riding his UTV.
Survivors include his son, Scott Berna, Wausau and one grandson, Anthony Berna, Wausau.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Olson.
A Public Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Church of Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks are required by everyone attending. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com