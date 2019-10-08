|
|
Ronald "Ron" Bube
Wausau - Ronald "Ron" Bube, 84, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born April 14, 1935 in Athens, son of the late Bodo A. and Margaret (Rosner) Bube Sr. On June 4, 1960 he married Charlene "Char" Allen in Wausau. She preceded him in death on February 20, 1984. He then married Arlene Richards on March 1, 1991 in Mosinee. She survives.
For many years Ron worked at Fitzgerald's in Wausau and later at Wausau Tile in Rothschild until his retirement. Ron enjoyed many years of fishing on the Rainbow Flowage and relaxing in a lawn chair by the campfire feeding the chipmunks. He also enjoyed spending time with his family at family cookouts. Ron loved sitting with his family and watching his very active great-grandchildren run and crawl all about his feet. It brought him much joy in the last few weeks of his life to spend time with his family.
Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene T. Bube, Wausau, his children, Barbara Bube, Wausau, Thomas (Michelle) Allen, Wausau, two grandchildren, Marie (Joe) Krause, MN and Brooke (Patrick) Meverden, Wausau, four great grandchildren, Henry, George and Thea Krause and Augie Meverden, his step children, Glenn (Kate) Tollar, Neenah, Sheila (Mark) Clever, Little Suamico, Sharon (Burt) Hanke, Wausau, Mike (Kelly) Tollar, DePere and Lisa Tollar, Lacrosse, 10 step grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his siblings, Tony Bube, Marie Seubert, Bodo (Connie) Bube, and Peggy Burgos and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Charlene and his siblings Dorothy Creecy, Sr. Edna Bube, Ursula Kordus, Peter Bube and Agnes Stark.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum, Neenah. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019