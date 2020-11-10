Ronald Cywinski
Kronenwetter - Ronald J. Cywinski, 85, Kronenwetter, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Kronenwetter, the son of the late Zigmund and Leah (Burns) Cywinski. He married Carol Maciaz on Nov. 30, 1957, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. She survives.
Just after turning 17 years old he joined the Army in September of 1953, serving during the Korean Conflict. In 1972, Ron returned to Wisconsin from Chicago and purchased Coral Lanes, which he and Carol ran successfully as a family business for 45 years before turning it over to the next generation. On Feb. 25, 1995, he received the SABA Citizen of the Year award. Ron was known for his infectious laugh. He liked a good joke, cold beer and a game of bowling. In 1995 he was inducted into the local bowling Hall of Fame. Ron loved riding his motorcycle, the Green Bay Packers and all racing (ASA and NASCAR). Ron's greatest loves were his wife, kids, and the grandkids. He took great joy in watching the grandkids participate in their sports. His daily hobby was backyard birding.
Ron fought an 8-year battle with cancer, but lost the war with COVID-19. Our family angel deserves special recognition. Patrice Marquardt has been a crucial member of the caregivers at Aspirus. She helped in the healing of our hearts, minds and souls.
Survivors, besides his wife, Carol, include his five children, Tammy (Robert) Sonntag, Weston, Jackie (Dave) Kretlow, Penny (Scott) Drake and Bill (Amy) Cywinski, all of Kronenwetter, and Rick (Carla Kasmerchack) Cywinski, Mosinee; his grandchildren, Melissa (Josh) Weidman, Roscoe, Ill., and Makayla Cywinski, Tanner Cywinski, Ryan Kretlow and Kaden Kretlow, all of Kronenwetter; and his great-grandchildren, Berlin and June, Roscoe, Ill.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The Rev. Alan Slowiak will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name, can be directed to Cancer Research or Coral Lanes Youth Bowling Program.