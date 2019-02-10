|
|
Ronald J. Barwick
Wausau - Ronald J. Barwick, 74, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday February 7, 2019 at Colonial Manor. He was born on October 21, 1944 in Wausau to the late Raymond and Theresa (Kielpinski) Barwick. On September 19, 1970 he married Ruth P. Johnson at St. Therese Parish, Rothschid.
Ron served in the US Navy as a SeaBee during the Vietnam War and took part in the Honor Flight Program. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. His true passion was woodworking, and spending time working on his wood lathe.
Survivors include his wife Ruth, Wausau; sister Beverly Hawro, Schofield; niece's Christine (Andre) Warner, Mosinee; Julie (Jeff) Herron, Mosinee; nephew David (Carrie Perry) Hawro, Mosinee; 4 great niece's Haylie, Dana, Jessie, Megan; and his precious fur babies.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. there will be a Catholic Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Friends may sign the guest book at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019