Ronald Jakubek
Hatley - Ronald R. Jakubek, 74 of Hatley, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.
Ron was born on December 11, 1944 in Milwaukee, the son of the late Raymond and Virginia (Gilmeister) Jakubek. He was a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin being called into action during the Vietnam War.
On August 24, 1968, Ron was united in marriage to Flora Mae Burtley at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stevens Point. She survives.
Ron worked at Greenheck Fan Corporation of Weston retiring after many years. He was also a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. Ron enjoyed camping, traveling and polka music. He also enjoyed spending time at Wildlife Campground making memories with his family and wonderful friends. He was an active member of St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Ron's pride and joy was his family which was number one in his life. He loved doting on his wife, watching his children grow up and teasing and playing with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his wife, Flora of Hatley; three children, Robert (Heather) Jakubek, Marie (Seth) Rubey and their children Noah & Nathan and Daniel (Kristy) Jakubek and their children Hailey & Jaxon; Daughter-in-law Janet Jakubek and children Jacob, Tabitha and Elizabeth; siblings Marlene VanLieshout of Plover, Gerald Jakubek of Wittenberg, Geraldine (Floyd) Wurz of Marathon City, David (Patricia) Jakubek of Phlox and Sandra (Steven) KIinner of Wittenberg and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; a son Gary; and two sisters, Christine Brandt and Kathleen in infancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of mass.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 25 to July 27, 2019