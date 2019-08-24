|
Ronald L. Schmieden
Dewey, AZ - Ronald L. Schmieden of Dewey, Arizona passed away peacefully at hospice in Salt Lake City on August 21, 2019 after a short illness. Ron was born on June 4, 1942 in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was the son of Vernon L. Schmieden and Wilma (Borchart) Schmieden and the adopted son of Vera (Drobnick) Schmieden.
Ron graduated Wausau East High School in 1960. He attended the University of Wisconsin Madison. He served in the Marine Reserves. He moved to Aspen, Colorado where he owned a restaurant and of course skied.
Over the years Ron lived in Carmel, California, San Francisco, and Brazil to name a few. He was married and divorced twice. His last long term residence was in the U.S. Virgin Islands where he worked as a cabinet maker and golfed. He loved to travel and had lots of good friends and great stories. He shared his life and a beautiful home with Karen Mo. He more recently moved back to the mainland to be closer to friends and family.
He is survived by his mother, Vera Schmieden and his sister Barbera Schmieden (David Huelsbeck) of University Place, Washington, sister-in-law Ruth Schmieden, niece Laura (Ron) Flanagan, nephews Rob (Katie) Schmieden and Rick Schmieden as well as great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many kind friends who kept in touch with him. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon L. Schmieden and mother Wilma (Borchart) Schmieden and his brother Vernon L. Schmieden Jr.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019