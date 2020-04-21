|
Oshkosh - Ronald Lee Seipp, age 76 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1944 to the late Wilmer and Violet (Goetz) Seipp. Ronald married his wife, Deborah Ludwig in 1995.
The world lost a kind, spirited, colorful man with a sparkling personality. His family and friends will remember him especially for his creative nature. He was excellent at interior design and painting. Every holiday season, his family looked forward to seeing an extravagant Christmas tree on display in their home. Ron also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and entertaining. Ron shared his various talents and experiences along his career path which included owning an advertising agency, a design studio, and a tavern in Green Bay, along with working for St. Raphael's, and finally retiring from Kwik Trip.
He is survived by his wife Deborah; daughters, Jessie (Noah Uecker) Cox and Stacey (Chris) Hickernell; eight grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Linda Whitton and Diane (Dean) Murawski-Hinz; brothers-in-law, Jon (Nancy) Ludwig, Jack (Linda) Ludwig and Steven Whitton. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty.
A memorial service for Ron will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , https://act.alz.org/site/Donation, or St. Croix Hospice, 55 S. Main St. Suite 240, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Ron's family would like the express their deep appreciation to the caretakers at Lakeshore Manor, St. Croix Hospice, Lakeland Care, and the ADRC.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020