Oshkosh - Ronald Lee Seipp, age 76 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1944 to the late Wilmer and Violet (Goetz) Seipp. Ronald married his wife, Deborah Ludwig in 1995.A memorial service for Ron will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home - Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive at 6pm, Visitation will be from 4pm until the time of service.