Ronald (Ron) Lee Pospychalla
Arbor Vitae - Ronald (Ron) Lee Pospychalla, 75, died in his home surrounded by loved ones on April 10, 2020 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. He recently resided in Arbor Vitae, WI, and formerly lived in Marathon and Rothschild.
Ron is survived by his life partner Mary Hayes, daughter Dawn (Paul) Kessler, son Brad Pospychalla, daughter Rebecca (Josh) Frazee, grandchildren Skylar Frazee, Brooklyn Frazee, Paul Kessler, and Jack Kessler, brother Gary Pospychalla, sister Carol (Jim) Punke, brother Randy (Karen) Pospychalla, sister Sheri (Art) King and Marcia Pospychalla, mother of his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Catherine (Soczka) Pospychalla, sister Judy (Gene) Bentley, brother Jim Pospychalla, sister-in-law Joyce Pospychalla and best friend Beamer.
Ron was in law enforcement for 29 years. He started his career with the Rothschild Police Department and rose through the ranks at Marathon County Sherriff's Department to Chief Deputy.
He was a loving, generous father and grandfather who would do anything for his family. Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, fixing things and living on the lake. He was known for his fish fries, pudgy pies, and practical jokes.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. Memorial donations can be made to the - Marshfield, WI.
Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services of Minocqua and Woodruff, www.bolgerfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020