Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
415 Sixth Ave.
Antigo, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
415 Sixth Ave.
Antigo, WI
Ronald Listle

Ronald Listle Obituary
Ronald Listle

Antigo - age 89, died Sept. 25, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Born July 3, 1930, in Laona, a son of Charles and Beatrice (Trottier) Listle. He married Carol Calmes in 1951. They lived in Milwaukee. Carol preceded him in death in 1993. He married Ann Tesensky in 1994. They moved to Antigo in September 2004.

Mass will be held on Tues. Oct. 1, 2019, at 11am at St. John Catholic Church 415 Sixth Ave. Antigo. Vis. 3 to 6 p.m. on Mon. at the Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo and Tuesday at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. bradleyfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
