|
|
Ronald Listle
Antigo - age 89, died Sept. 25, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Born July 3, 1930, in Laona, a son of Charles and Beatrice (Trottier) Listle. He married Carol Calmes in 1951. They lived in Milwaukee. Carol preceded him in death in 1993. He married Ann Tesensky in 1994. They moved to Antigo in September 2004.
Mass will be held on Tues. Oct. 1, 2019, at 11am at St. John Catholic Church 415 Sixth Ave. Antigo. Vis. 3 to 6 p.m. on Mon. at the Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo and Tuesday at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. bradleyfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019