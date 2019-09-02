|
|
Ronald M. Hinker
Wausau - Ronald M. Hinker, 81, died Friday August 30, 2019 at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born February 1, 1938 in Greenwood, son of the late Sylvester and Barbara (Pink) Hinker. On July 22, 1961, he married Audrey Hendricks at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Thorp. She survives.
Ron attended St. Mary Catholic School, Greenwood and graduated in 1957 from Greenwood High School after which he joined the Army serving overseas in Germany. While overseas, he played football for the Stuttgart Stallions. Following his military service, he had been employed with General Telephone Company for 32 years, prior to his retirement.
For many years, Ron played softball and baseball. He also coached boys Little League, Senior League and a women's team. He enjoyed the Brewers and Packers and always looked forward to a yearly trip with Polka Productions, through Bull Falls Brewery to a Packer game. Ron regularly took walks in the morning where he would end up at McDonalds with the whole group. He totally enjoyed life and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey, three children, Duane "Jake" (Nancy) Hinker, Crystal Lake, Ill., Diane (George) Gering, Columbia, Missouri and Dori Gerber, Wausau, two grandchildren, Jacob Hinker and Samantha Gering; siblings, Eugene (Marilyn) Hinker, Loyal, Jo Ann (Lester) Kaiser, Marshfield, Allen (Sandy) Hinker, Greenwood, Robert (Donna) Hinker, Greenwood; sisters-in-law, Marlene, Caroline, Corraine and Sharon Hinker; many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Jerome, James, Francis, Lawrence and William Hinker.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon Tuesday September 3, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Peter Kieffer will preside. Entombment will be in Holy Angels Mausoleum, St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and North Central Health Care for the great care given to Ron during his time with them.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019