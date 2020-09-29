Ronald Osterbrink
Mosinee - Ronald Osterbrink, 80, Mosinee, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 28, 1940, in the town of Emmet, the son of the late Leonard Sr. and Helen (Imhoff) Osterbrink. He married Alexia Wieloch on July 7, 1962. She died Nov. 18, 2014.
Ron led a full life, helping his parents, as he grew up on a dairy farm. Later he owned his own dairy farm with the love of his life, Alexia. Upon moving his family to Milwaukee in 1968, he began his career in carpentry, becoming a member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters of Milwaukee, Local 264, for over 50 years. He worked for JFK Builders for 33 years retiring in 2000. Ron and Alexia decided the last home he built would be their retirement dream home. With the help Ron's family and crew a house became a home. Together their family and friends enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, making maple syrup, volunteering for Walleyes For Tomorrow, riding ATVs, and entertaining. The smiles and laughter will be missed, but never forgotten.
Ronald is survived by his children, Donna Osterbrink, Mosinee, Tammy (Rick) Rinaldi, Sussex, Lawrence (Sue) Osterbrink, Westminster, South Carolina, Joanie (Robert) Radtke, Merrill, and Kevin (Kayla) Osterbrink, Mosinee; his grandchildren, Vincent and Justin Rinaldi, Alex and Sabrina Radtke, Trevor and Cory Osterbrink, and Mattison and Alexis Osterbrink.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Jr. Osterbrink, and three sisters, Dorothy, Gloria and Janice Osterbrink.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. The Rev. Joseph Nakwah will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Halder. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ronald's name can be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.